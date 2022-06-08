A brother of a teenager taking her gaokao exam wears a qipao to wish her good luck. Photo: Weibo
Chinese men and male siblings don qipaos to wish students good luck during gaokao university entrance exam
- Qipaos are often worn by women and mothers ahead of the gaokao to bring good luck to participants
- But men have got into the spirit this year, with multiple videos of men wearing the traditional dress becoming popular online
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A brother of a teenager taking her gaokao exam wears a qipao to wish her good luck. Photo: Weibo