Duirng a divorce settlement a woman in China has received US$4,500 compensation for being a full-time housewife. Photo: SCMP Artwork
Chinese court awards woman US$4,500 compensation for 7 years of housework and child-rearing from ex-husband after divorce
- A woman received 30,000 yuan (US$4,500) as compensation in divorce for being a stay-at-home mother and doing all the household chores
- The woman cared for their premature baby during their almost 7-year marriage
