Chinese court awards woman US$4,500 compensation for 7 years of housework and child-rearing from ex-husband after divorce

  • A woman received 30,000 yuan (US$4,500) as compensation in divorce for being a stay-at-home mother and doing all the household chores
  • The woman cared for their premature baby during their almost 7-year marriage

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 7:00pm, 9 Jun, 2022

