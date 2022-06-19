A Chinese woman who married her cousin told by doctor to ‘borrow’ sperm from another man for the sake of her children. Photo: Handout
A Chinese woman who married her cousin told by doctor to ‘borrow’ sperm from another man for the sake of her children. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Find a sperm donor’: Chinese doctor shocked to find failed-pregnancy patient is married to son of her paternal aunt

  • Doctor expresses surprise that woman with a college-level education choose to marry a close relative
  • After centuries of being allowed, marriages between close family relatives were banned in 1981

Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese woman who married her cousin told by doctor to ‘borrow’ sperm from another man for the sake of her children. Photo: Handout
A Chinese woman who married her cousin told by doctor to ‘borrow’ sperm from another man for the sake of her children. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE