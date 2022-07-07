A Chinese man treated for chronic abdominal pain told he also has female reproductive organs. Photo: Weibo
Man in China who thought he had urinary problem told he is actually intersex and been menstruating for the last 20 years

  • A man in China has been shocked to learn he is intersex after seeking help for a recurring urinary problem
  • The issue had been recurring since he was a teenager when he had surgery to correct irregular urination

Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Jul, 2022

