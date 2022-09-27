A TV drama is pulled from major streaming sites in China after an offensive breast-groping scene involving actor Zhang Han and actress Wang Xiaochen causes a viewer backlash. Photo: SCMP composite
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

Sexual harassment under guise of filming: breast-grabbing Chinese bro TV drama removed after backlash against sexist storylines that degrade women

  • Chinese TV series is pulled from major streaming sites after backlash over claims it is humiliating to women, ‘vulgar’ and ‘unrealistic’
  • The most offensive scene is one where a male character has an actress sit in his lap as he gropes her breast in a restaurant

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 5:59pm, 27 Sep, 2022

