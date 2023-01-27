A sculpture of an ample and scantily-clad woman inside a Chinese airport has sparked a fierce debate online about the depiction of women in wider society. Photo: SCMP Composite
Fat furore: scantily-clad, ample Chinese airport sculpture sparks online gender-respect debate over society’s depiction of women
- Chinese airport staff say they will investigate complaint about artwork depicting large, scantily-clad, middle-aged woman at sewing machine
- Online commenters reject suggestions that sculpture damages the image of all Chinese women, saying instead that it reflects reality
A sculpture of an ample and scantily-clad woman inside a Chinese airport has sparked a fierce debate online about the depiction of women in wider society. Photo: SCMP Composite