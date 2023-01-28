China has 722 million men and 690 million women, a surplus of roughly 32 million men to women, much of it concentrated among those born during the one-child policy era. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Rather be single forever’: 20 men queuing for details of 1 woman at blind dating event in China reveals serious sex-ratio imbalance

  • A video of more than 20 men queuing up to scan a woman’s QR code in the hope of a future date has renewed debate on China’s serious gender imbalance
  • The walls of the room were hung with paper listing the personal information of participants, including age, height, weight, education and occupation

Alice Yan
Alice Yan

Updated: 6:00pm, 28 Jan, 2023

