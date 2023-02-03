In the video, the husband, dressed in pyjamas, lectures his sick wife about women being solely responsible for raising children. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘A mother needs to work hard’: man in China lecturing sick wife that it’s ‘a woman’s job’ to raise children and refusing to help with toddler causes outrage
- A husband filmed telling his unwell wife he can’t help her with their toddler because it’s a woman’s job has angered many in mainland China
- The public response to the story has been massive, with more than 47,000 comments, mostly condemning the husband as sexist and lazy
