This year, the Chinese zodiac sign shifted from the tiger of the preceding 12 months to the rabbit, a symbol of peace and hope. But apart from the more universal symbolic meaning, the cute bunny rabbit also has some special references in mainland China, one being a symbol to describe gay men. The present-day use of the word stems from ancient China. There is much speculation as to why this might be so, one of the most popular being that it originated from the folksong, The Ballad of Mulan , composed in the Northern Wei dynasty (386-534AD). In the ballad, believed to be the earliest version of the story of Hua Mulan, a young woman who pretends to be a young man goes to war in her father’s place, and the gay reference comes in the last verse which goes. “When two rabbits run side by side, how can they tell if I am he or she?” The androgynous quality of the rabbit described in the ballad was linked to gay men, who, according to ancient stereotypes, were effeminate. Another literary reference behind the nickname is the supernatural tale of Tu’er Shen, or the Rabbit God, compiled by Qing dynasty (1644-1911) writer Yuan Mei. In the tale, the Rabbit God was transformed by Hu Tianbao, a man who fell in love with a handsome imperial inspector. The rabbit God confessed his secret love towards the man after being caught peeping at him in the bathroom, and was beaten to death on the inspector’s orders. A month later, Hu visited the dream of a man from his hometown, and told him he was appointed by the underworld officials as the Rabbit God to manage love affairs between gay men. The third and simplest explanation is that rabbit, tu zi , and the Mandarin phrase for gay man, tong zhi , share the same Chinese pinyin initials. The Chinese phrase tong zhi , which originally referred to “like-minded people”, became widely accepted as a name for the LGBTQ+ group after Hong Kong theatre director Edward Lam used it in the Chinese name of the first Hong Kong Lesbian and Gay Film Festival in 1989. Another widespread usage of tong zhi is in the Chinese Communist Party where members refer to each other as “comrade”. This coincides with another symbolic meaning of rabbit in China, especially among nationalists, who refer to their country as wo tu , which translates into English as “My Rabbit”. But the rabbit has not always been the China’s symbol of choice in this respect all along. Some people originally believed panda should be the emblem of China, as the counterpart of, for instance, the US’s bald eagle and the rooster of France. But they changed their minds when a video of a rabbit kicking an eagle went viral on Chinese military forums. The nationalist image of rabbit was further strengthened when an online user posted a serial parody titled “The Glorious History of the Little Rabbit”, in which the world’s great powers and relentless political games were transformed into the adventurous lives of cute animals. In this scenario, the rabbit hero which symbolises China, has a harmlessly cynical and two-faced character, which is regarded by the Chinese internet generation as adorable. Like most protagonists in adventure stories, the rabbit always wins.