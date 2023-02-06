A video in which a 38-year-old uncle in China “comes out” to his large, and accepting, family at a Lunar New Year gathering has gone viral on the mainland. Photo: SCMP composite
‘So cute’: 2 million marvel online at accepting Chinese family as gay uncle ‘comes out’ and announces wife is a lesbian at Lunar New Year dinner
- Large family in southwestern China embraces ‘Little Uncle’ as he announces his homosexuality and confesses his marriage is a sham
- Gay marriage is illegal in China and most LGBT people choose to hide their true selves
