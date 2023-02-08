The company behind the ad says it struggled to find women with body hair for the campaign and says the posters have been “adjusted” following the backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘What’s wrong with being hairy?’: beauty salon ad in China comparing women with body hair to orangutans enrages mainland social media
- An ad campaign denigrating women who do not remove body hair by comparing them to orangutans has triggered an online backlash in China
- Social media observers and official women’s organisations have condemned the ads for humiliating women and for unfair beauty standards
The company behind the ad says it struggled to find women with body hair for the campaign and says the posters have been “adjusted” following the backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/handout