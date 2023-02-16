A police department in eastern China has apologised after it named and shamed only women drink drivers online and caused a public backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Don’t men have a gender?’: police in eastern China release personal data of women drink drivers but redact male offenders’ details, triggering massive backlash
- A police department in eastern China apologises for publishing data online about women drink drivers while redacting male offenders’ details
- The information released includes names, registration details, time and location of arrest and the amount of alcohol found in their system
A police department in eastern China has apologised after it named and shamed only women drink drivers online and caused a public backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/handout