The decision of a 65-year-old Chinese woman to give up her independence to look after her bedridden ex-husband, who divorced her 18 years ago, has triggered a debate on feminism and gender roles on mainland social media. Li Dongju, from Henan province in central China, suffered from depression after her husband divorced her and quickly remarried. So bad was her situation, that on one occasion, she had to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. In a video published on March 4, Li told Jiupai News that it was cycling and life on the open road that cured her. After buying her first mountain bike in 2013, the former textile factory worker, who lost her job during a series of massive lay-offs in China, found a direction in life. Over an eight-year period since 2014 Li became an icon of liberty, travelling on her bike in 12 countries across three continents – Asia, Europe and Australia. Despite only knowing the Chinese language, Li managed to travel to strange lands alone and communicated with people using translation software. With limited money, Li spent her nights beneath canvas and followed local elderly women to supermarkets to buy discount food. When travelling in China, she took her pet dog Xili with her in her bike’s basket. Li said riding a bike makes her feel like “a flying bird”, adding that she enjoys life on the road because “it gives her happiness that money can’t buy”. She said she failed to take her anti-depression medicine on one of her trips and soon forgot that she suffered from depression. But when Li discovered that the man who had caused her so much mental anguish was sick she decided she had to help him. Her decision has been met with disbelief by many online. Li said her travelling days were over because she had to tend daily to her ex-husband who is now paralysed as a result of cerebral thrombosis. To her critics, Li said: “I don’t hate him now.” She said it was cycling that opened up her world and changed her attitude to life. “In fact, I don’t hate anyone now,” she added. Li’s decision has sparked controversy online, prompting a debate over gender roles. “I’m going to faint seeing this. Why, after all this, could she still go back to family life with a person who had hurt her so badly?” one woman asked. Another showed understanding: “The older generation is more nostalgic. I don’t support her decision, but I understand it.” A third quoted the feminist icon, Japanese sociologist Chizuko Ueno: “Feminism is a woman having the freedom to choose the life she wants,” adding that she respected Li, who “still has a soft spot in her heart after becoming a stronger woman through her journeys.”