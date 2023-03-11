Hundreds of thousands of people have been moved by a video on Chinese social media in which a mother talks to her baby about the scar left on her stomach after giving birth by caesarean section. However, the clip, in which a three-year-old girl points at her mother’s stomach and cries: “I didn’t know your tummy hurt, mum”, has also stoked controversy. The mother from the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, who is not shown in the clip, tells the child in a soft voice: “You were born from mummy’s tummy,” before adding: “I feel so happy at this moment.” The video first appeared on the short video platform Douyin in August 2020 and was liked more than one million times. But in the run-up to International Women’s Day this year, the account Manjing Videos on Weibo reposted the piece and it quickly attracted 500,000 views and more than 3,000 comments and reposts. Many people were touched by the interaction between the mother and child. One observer said: “She will be a little angel when she grows up.” However, a significant number of people also commented on the toll childbirth takes on a woman’s body. One of the most liked comments said: “If you don’t give birth, you won’t have any scars.” Another commenter said: “Mothers are great, but I will never be a mother, how could you like the process.” In China, a high proportion of women choose to have a caesarean section. A 2010 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that 46 per cent of births in China are caesarean. According to a study published by The Journal of the American Medical Association, the figure dropped to 35 per cent in 2017 but remained significantly higher than the recommended 10 to 15 per cent. The WHO also says that caesarean sections should only be performed when necessary. In China, many mothers are left with scars after a caesarean. Many more suffer from low self-esteem and anxiety about their appearance.