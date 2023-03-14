A story about a kindergarten in China that taught students to show their love and appreciation for their mothers by imitating the work involved during pregnancy has trended on mainland China’s social media. The kindergarten in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province began the unorthodox exercise earlier this month. They instructed the students to imagine being pregnant and wear basketballs under their clothes to imitate their mothers during pregnancy, Jimu News reported. A video posted with the story shows a boy and a girl with basketballs under their clothes mimicking a swollen belly. The boy said he now had empathy for his mother and what she experienced during her pregnancy. “You’ve done hard work,” he said, addressing his mother in the video. Another boy was shown holding a handrail while gingerly climbing a staircase with his “basketball bump”. He then said: “You must be very tired when going up the stairs, right?” The other boy then asked: “Did you also work like I’m doing now?” The camera then cuts to a girl as she squats down, her feet wide apart, pretending to experience pain. “Ah, so it was really difficult for you to crouch down when carrying me,” she said. “I love you, my dear mother,” said the children in unison. The video has melted the hearts of many users on mainland China’s social media. One person said: “Wow, the teaching is so meaningful”. Another person added: “It could be even better if their fathers could join them.” Stories about Chinese children’s love for their mothers often trend on mainland social media. In December, last year, a video of an eight-year-old boy in northern China helping his mother look after his little brother like an experienced nanny delighted millions. In the same month, a nine-year-old boy in southwestern China received widespread praise online for his thoughtful and caring support captured on video when his mother, infected with Covid-19, passed out due to a fever.