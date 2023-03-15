An independently minded Chinese bride who designed and emceed her own low-cost wedding to save money has won widespread acclaim online. Dressed in a traditional white wedding gown, secondary school biology teacher, Xie Meng, was both the bride and the emcee at her open-air village wedding which was held on March 8 in southwestern China’s Chongqing municipality. The ceremony began with Xie – who refers to herself as “a person who does not like being dominated” – articulately welcoming the guests and introducing herself, before she invited the groom, whom she described as “the most handsome man in the world”, Tan Chang, to the stage. The newlyweds then continued like two talk-show stars, presenting stories from their pasts and making their commitments in the style of Xinwen Lianbo, a Chinese news programme. “We will make commitments as follows: to resolutely pursue the 50 Principles of Peaceful Coexistence; to sign a series of equal treaties such as unconditionally caring for our parents, and that giving birth to boys or girls is all the same,” Xie said. The sweet but cost-saving wedding featured not only the newlyweds as emcees, but also a DIY stage that cost less than 200 yuan (US$29), a 110-yuan giant “double happiness” decorative character, a 50-yuan black carpet and a red curtain - which Xie borrowed from her school. The stage set was made for free by the couple’s friends, the groom said on Douyin. In all, the DIY nuptials saved the couple 10,000 yuan (US$1,450), which Xie said they would spend on themselves, most notably their honeymoon travels. Chinese social media was impressed by Xie and her professional style which “rivalled that of a real emcee”. They also expressed admiration for Tan’s choice of wife. “If all brides were as eloquent as this one, all wedding emcees would be out of work,” one said. “Weddings should be about the happiness of newlyweds themselves, not the guests who only care about the banquet instead of the couple,” said another. “The bride is really cool, not bound by traditional customs, and can think independently,” a third commenter said. The ceremony also had a heartwarming moment thanks to Xie’s talent as an emcee. While inviting the bride and groom’s parents to the stage, Xie suddenly asked them to stop. She then asked the mothers, who were walking behind the fathers, to close their eyes, before two young women pinned pink wedding veils on their heads. Xie then asked the fathers to hold the mothers’ hands and said: “Both our parents haven’t held formal weddings, so this moment is specially prepared for you”.