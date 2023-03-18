What’s in a name? They say, well, quite a lot when your moniker of your boss doubles as a cringey term of endearment. For one Hongkonger the normal daily workplace woes have been multiplied by the fact that his manager’s English name is “Baby”, causing much hilarity on the city’s social media. The woes of the working man made it onto Hong Kong anonymous discussion forum Dcard. “We all call each other by our English names in the company, but my boss’ English name is ‘Baby’, and she is in her 40s,” the frustrated and angry worker said. He said he found it “extremely disgusting” that every time he wrote an email to his boss, it began with “Dear Baby” or “Hi Baby”. The post, published in mid-January this year, attracted dozens of comments from curious online observers, most of them found the poster’s experience hilarious. One joked: “Imagine what would happen if you go with her to a meeting with another company?” Others said the poster should resign immediately: “It’s horrible! I can’t imagine.” Others offered suggestions such as: “Next time, call her by her last name, like Ms Chan, or just Ms Baby, then it won’t be so gross” or “Just call her manager. It would show your respect for her.” Other users shared some of the strange English names they had encountered. “I met a guy called ‘Seafood’,” said one. Another said: “My friend’s co-worker is called ‘Honey’, it’s like having an extra boyfriend when emailing.” Another online observer said: “I know someone called ‘Chaos’ and I thought to myself, why don’t you call yourself ‘Disaster’?”