A Chinese hospital has refused a request from a patient to make a doctor apologise to her in public for opening a consulting room while she was topless, exposing her breasts to several men. The incident happened earlier this month when the woman, surnamed Dong, was receiving a breast examination at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Shaanxi University of Chinese Medicine in Xian, northwestern Shaanxi province. Before she put her clothes back on, a doctor pushed open the door to the room and came inside. Dong said she was angry because she was stared at by the several men in the corridor through the open door, the Xinwan News reported. The woman asked the doctor to apologise to her. But the medic, whose gender is not clear, refused, said Dong. “The doctor even dismissed my concern, saying that since I am already a mother, it’s not a big deal that my body was seen by other people. The doctor also criticised me for being too conservative,” Dong was quoted as saying. Surveillance cameras in the hospital showed two men and a woman standing outside the consulting room at that time, the newspaper reported. Dong and her husband, who was with her in the consulting room during the breast check-up, complained to the hospital management. An official in charge of doctor-patient conflicts said they could not make a public apology, but offered financial compensation to the woman, an act she deemed a “humiliation”. “They put the price of exposing my body at 300 yuan (US$44), and later increased it to 1,000 yuan,” Dong said. “I never thought of compensation. My request is that the doctor sincerely apologises to me in a hall of the hospital where there are many patients, rather than financial compensation.” The unidentified hospital official said they had apologised to Dong privately, explaining to her that the doctor had opened the door carelessly and had not intended to embarrass her. “They have not considered the psychological harm this has caused me,” said Dong. “I think my husband also does not feel comfortable although he did not talk about it,” she added. Mainland social media users have been scathing about the doctor and the hospital’s refusal of a public apology. “It is fine to be checked by doctors. But it is totally unacceptable for a topless woman to be exposed in front of other patients or relatives,” one person said on Weibo. Another observer commented: “Is it so difficult to apologise in public? I don’t think it will affect the hospital’s image. It will gain the public’s trust.” But another said: “I sympathise with this woman. But the hospital has dealt with it in a reasonable way by apologising privately and offering compensation. It is not appropriate for her to aggressively insist on her request.” Last month, a doctor in eastern Jiangsu province was suspended from duty for sharing a photo which showed the genitals of a female patient on social media.