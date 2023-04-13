Mainland social media has vented its anger at a Chinese man who berated his wife who had just given birth for three hours over a misunderstanding about breastfeeding. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Stop crying, I’ll kill you’: Chinese husband who launched 3-hour tirade at caesarean-birth wife over breastfeeding mistake faces furious backlash

  • Nurses try to stop out-of-control husband who verbally abused wife who had just given birth over misunderstanding about breastfeeding
  • His 3-hour tirade was only stopped when doctors arrived to explain to him that it was their fault and not that of his wife

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:11pm, 13 Apr, 2023

