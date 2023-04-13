A 24-hour restaurant chain in Beijing has been dubbed “the last sanctuary for middle-aged men”, a reference to most of its customers, often seen dining alone at all hours, seeking an escape from the pressures of life. Jin Ding Xuan’s 18 restaurants across China’s capital are among the few eateries that operate around the clock. McDonald’s restaurants are disliked because customers must squeeze into cramped spaces to get a seat. The same is true of the Haidilao chain of 24-hour hotpot restaurants, which are usually noisy and crowded with younger people on nights out. Daci, not his real name, told local media outlet Sanlian Life Lab that he has been going to Jin Ding Xuan for the past five years and said the restaurant has features that only middle-aged men can understand and is a “perfect place” for them. “Jin Ding Xuan’s environment and tables are not as small as those in other fast-food restaurants. Its price – 32 yuan (US$4.7) for four shrimp dumplings, for example – is about mid-level, and you won’t receive too solicitous service or get too much attention from the staff,” Daci said. At Jin Ding Xuan, people can order various dishes of Chinese cuisine, from Cantonese to spicy Sichuan. Although most customers are drawn by the inexpensive prices the food there is considered average by locals. “It’s important for middle-aged men to find a place to see their peers. Being surrounded by other men like them, it gives them a sense of security. So a place with many briefcases and mediocre-looking men looks good to them,” said Daci. Another man who was unnamed in the report said he goes to Jin Ding Xuan alone when he feels anxious about his job or family because of the 24-hour opening times and quiet and anonymous atmosphere. “I feel relaxed here. No restrictions for me. Seeing various kinds of people who eat different food, I feel comfortable,” he said. A Jin Ding Xuan restaurant manager, surnamed Guo, acknowledged that most of his customers in the late evening are middle-aged men. “The customers drink alcohol with one or two friends, and some just come alone,” Guo said. “They chat to each other, and some will even weep.” Another restaurant employee said she had been surprised by the chain’s unexpected reputation as a sanctuary for middle-aged men but said they are now trying to cater to this group. “This age group of men is highly pressured. We feel a sense of achievement if they can get some warmth at our restaurant,” the employee said. She said the chain has plans to launch middle-aged-men-themed set meals in the future. Jin Ding Xuan has quickly become a trending topic of discussion among mainland internet users, with 32 million views on Weibo alone at the time of writing and has started a broader discussion of the pressures men face in Chinese society. “Men are human too; they also need a little time and space to breathe freely,” one person said. “For many nights, some men sit here alone and cry because of the pressures in life. But the next day, they have revitalised themselves and go to work,” another person commented. However, one woman said: “Interesting. But where’s the sanctuary for middle-aged women? We have to take care of children. We can’t go out to have fun in the evenings.” Last year, a video of a man in central China’s Henan province drinking beer and eating at an outdoor food stall during a rainstorm captivated the mainland internet. The man said he insisted on finishing his meal despite the heavy rain as he was in a bad mood because of stress from his home and financial problems.