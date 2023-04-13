Jin Ding Xuan is a trending topic of discussion among mainland internet users and has opened a broader discussion of the pressures men face in Chinese society. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Time and space to breathe freely’: Beijing restaurant chain dubbed ‘last sanctuary for middle-aged men’ to escape stress, talk, be alone and even cry

  • Men in Beijing are flocking to one restaurant chain in particular, earning it the nickname, the ‘last sanctuary for middle-aged men’
  • Jin Ding Xuan restaurants serve a variety of Chinese dishes but the inexpensive prices and quiet space are what attract most men

Alice Yan
Updated: 6:00pm, 13 Apr, 2023

