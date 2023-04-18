A Chinese influencer is criticised for a video conversation with her boyfriend criticising staff at a sperm bank. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Sperm bank and plastic surgery saviours of single women’: China outraged by influencer couple’s ‘frivolous’ and ‘disrespectful’ gender talk
- Zhang Xiaonian has more than 900,000 followers on Weibo, where she shares videos of her experiences, life advice and feminism
- ‘Every sentence was beyond my imagination, and every scene was a shocker,’ says one commenter on the couple’s viral video
