A Chinese influencer is criticised for a video conversation with her boyfriend criticising staff at a sperm bank. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A Chinese influencer is criticised for a video conversation with her boyfriend criticising staff at a sperm bank. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Sperm bank and plastic surgery saviours of single women’: China outraged by influencer couple’s ‘frivolous’ and ‘disrespectful’ gender talk

  • Zhang Xiaonian has more than 900,000 followers on Weibo, where she shares videos of her experiences, life advice and feminism
  • ‘Every sentence was beyond my imagination, and every scene was a shocker,’ says one commenter on the couple’s viral video

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:10am, 18 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese influencer is criticised for a video conversation with her boyfriend criticising staff at a sperm bank. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A Chinese influencer is criticised for a video conversation with her boyfriend criticising staff at a sperm bank. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE