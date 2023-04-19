A group of men filmed sexually harassing a woman during a festival in China by shooting water guns at her, targeting her genitals and tearing off her clothes has outraged mainland internet users. The incident happened earlier this month at the Water Splashing Festival, a traditional event held by the Dai ethnic minority in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture in Yunnan province in southwestern China, news site cqcb.com reported. In the video, the woman is saturated from head to toe as male tourists stand around her shooting her with water guns and cheering as she looks around helplessly before one man tears off her raincoat. The woman, surnamed Huang, said she wore a raincoat to the festival as she had her period and wanted to avoid getting too wet. “Many people were besieging me, and it was painful when the water hit me in the face. Someone even tore off my clothes. I was so angry and felt like I would break down,” she said. The video was taken by a male friend of the woman, identified by his Douyin username Long Fei Fan, who said he was far away during the attack and unable to get to his friend to intervene. “These men surrounded my friend, who strongly objected to their behaviour,” Long said. “Some men used water guns to spray water at her genitals and made her feel terrible.” “My friend was angry and now has a negative impression of the Water Splashing Festival. Our happy trip was ruined.” The festival is similar to Thailand’s Songkran Festival, with people using containers to splash water on each other to offer goodwill and wishes. It is celebrated in mid-April by the Dai people to welcome their calendar’s new year. A local store owner said residents usually throw water at young people and would try to avoid splashing elderly people and children, and blamed tourists for the attack on the woman. “We just sprinkle some water as an auspicious token. We do not use excessive amounts of water. Tourists outside our region were behind those extreme actions,” said the store owner. Xishuangbanna is a popular destination for domestic tourists, drawn by the tropical scenery and Dai culture. Since March this year, more than 100,000 travellers have entered the area every day, according to the local government. The local government has repeatedly called on the public to behave in a “civilised” way to stop harassment of women under the guise of celebrating the Water Splashing Festival. Incidents of women being sexually harassed during water-splashing celebrations have frequently circulated on mainland social media in recent weeks. “This video left me speechless. Do those onlookers have no conscience?” asked one person on Douyin. Many said the annual event has descended into a “Hooligan Festival”. Another person said: “It is horrifying that a group of men bullies a woman. That man tearing her raincoat off is a pervert. The police should detain him.”