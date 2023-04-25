A bizarre physical attack – and the fallout from it – by a Chinese woman on a busy Tokyo street has left the public in both countries shocked and bewildered. Social media reaction has been swift after video emerged of the woman repeatedly slapping her Japanese husband in the face before lashing out at an elderly lady and a young man who tried to intervene. Video footage taken on the evening of April 15 shows the woman slapping her husband’s face “dozens” of times while screaming at him in both Chinese and Japanese. The jaw-dropping event took place in Shinjuku, one of Tokyo’s most crowded districts. When the man tried to calm his wife down she continued to slap his face while aiming kicks at him. Eyewitnesses said the woman’s outburst was made even more surreal by the fact that her husband dutifully removed his spectacles in anticipation of a flurry of slaps, and put them back on after she had stopped. The farce ended when the police arrived. Video clips of the incident have been viewed a combined two million times on Twitter and a number of mainland social media platforms. While there has been an outpouring of pity for the husband, many have labelled his wife a “Chinese shrew”, an expression to describe a threatening and culturally repulsive character. However, two days after the incident, on April 17, the couple went live on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to explain what had happened. To the surprise of many, it was the husband who apologised. He said his wife’s outburst was the result of him not treating her well enough. The man explained in Chinese that he and his wife had been drinking at a restaurant earlier that evening and he became angry when she ignored his pleas that it was time to leave. After leaving the restaurant, he refused to talk to his wife, causing her to lose her temper. “It was my fault,” the husband told her: “I shouldn’t have inflicted ‘cold violence’ on you.” The woman, who insisted she treated her husband well at home, sincerely apologised for hitting the passers-by, saying she simply lost control of herself and hadn’t meant to hurt them. The couple met eight years ago when the husband was studying in China and they married in the woman’s hometown in 2020. After living apart for two years because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, she moved back to Japan last year. They said they have no intention of getting divorced. Online observers took a different view, pitying the husband even more after watching him take the blame. “He appears to be used to being treated badly,” said one. “It is not about why she did it, but what she did. If your partner, regardless of gender, treats you violently and cannot control their emotions, you must leave as soon as possible,” said another. Reports of women abusing men have risen steeply in Japan in recent years, according to a report in the Post in 2019. The problem could be even more acute as significant numbers of men refuse to report abuse, believing the problem is not serious enough or that they are “partly to blame”.