Millions of social media observers have been left shocked after a Chinese woman launched a violent attack on her Japanese husband in the middle of Tokyo’s busiest district. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Millions of social media observers have been left shocked after a Chinese woman launched a violent attack on her Japanese husband in the middle of Tokyo’s busiest district. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘It’s all his fault’: Chinese wife who launched face-slapping onslaught against Japanese husband on busy Tokyo street blames her man for ‘cold violence’

  • Chinese woman loses control on streets of Japanese capital, slapping her husband in the face ‘dozens’ of times before lashing out at passers-by
  • Flanked by his wife at apologetic social media live stream 48 hours later, husband says her outburst was ‘all his fault’

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP