A Chinese man who complained about his future wife’s insistence that one of the two children they will have must carry her surname in return for her paying most of the wedding costs faces angry online backlash. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Going Dutch on names’: Chinese woman tells boyfriend she can shoulder bulk of wedding costs but needs 2 children, 1 of whom must take her surname

  • The girlfriend’s family also offers to provide the matrimonial home valued at more than 30,000 yuan (US$4,330) per square metre
  • After the boyfriend resists over gender issues, he faces a slew of attacks on social media over his ‘shameless’ calculations

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:26pm, 3 May, 2023

