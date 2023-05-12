A Chinese woman says her family forced her younger sister to take a civil service job instead of a high-paying position in the finance sector because it would be “good for finding a husband”. The woman, who goes by the name @Kebao on the social networking platform Douban, made a post on May 5 saying her sister’s experience made her feel “the tragedy of women”. She said her sister – who graduated from a “985” top Chinese university this year – has decided not to pursue a “very exhausting” job in finance at a state-owned company which could have made her more than 300,000 yuan (US$43,000) a year. So-called “985” universities are 39 elite academic institutions in China that admit students through extremely competitive examinations. Instead, the sister will become a lower paid grassroots civil servant at a sub-district community office in her hometown in eastern China’s Shandong province. She made the decision because she did not want to work too hard and hoped to marry a husband “within the system”, an expression often used to describe people employed directly by the government and state-owned companies. Official unemployment figures show that urban unemployment among people aged between 16 and 24 in China stood at 19.6 per cent in March this year, 2.5 per cent higher than in November 2022, prior to the country relaxing its zero-Covid-19 policy. Job market problems young people experience have prompted an increasing number of graduates to sit postgraduate admission and civil servant exams. Upwards of 4.7 million people signed up for the postgraduate exam this year, up by 170,000 on last year and more than double the number in 2017. More than 2.5 million people fought for 37,100 positions at the National Civil Service Examination this year. The provincial civil service tests were taken by more than five million people, according to a report in Beijing Youth Daily. Meanwhile, the number of university graduates in China is also expected to hit a record high of 11.6 million this year. A civil service job, long believed by many in China to be a steady “iron rice bowl” which spares them from unemployment, is also highly rated in the marriage stakes. On Zhihu, the Chinese equivalent of Quora, a reply to a post on the subject linking a government job with greater marriage potential, said: “A steady job like this makes it easier for women to look after children”. The poster @Kebao said she felt sad and sorry for her sister because she believed marriage should never be the reason when a woman makes a career choice. “It would be fine if they wanted her to be a civil servant for the reason of less workplace pressure, but for finding a husband? It seems like all her education was nothing more than a dowry,” she said.