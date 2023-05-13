CCTV footage shows the woman grabbing a hold of the man’s clothes and dragging him off the train, and warning him before she calls the police. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘I apologised already, don’t ruin me’: man in China on his knees to beg woman he sexually harassed on subway not to call police after she fought back
- A woman in a subway carriage in Beijing is seen in CCTV footage trying to flee a man who allegedly sexually harassed her before she decided to confront him
- Police later released a statement confirming the man was detained over the incident in which he committed ‘acts of indecency’ multiple times
