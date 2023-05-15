A man who listed out his requirements for a future wife on a notice he held up in the matchmaking corner of a park in China has shocked many on mainland social media. The wannabe husband’s demands, which he outlined in the city of Shenzhen in China’s southern province of Guangdong, have also sparked a heated debate over matchmaking conduct and gender equality. His apparent relationship wants were stark. The notice said he was seeking a woman who was gentle, virtuous and good at housework with a monthly salary of 12,000 yuan (US$1,700) and who also had a car and a house with no bank loans. He said he earned 6,000 yuan a month, does not have a car or a house, but is “a good catch” like valuable “potential stock” who neither smokes nor drinks and is willing to be a live-in son-in-law who would look after his wife’s parents. In a May 8 video the man posted on his Douyin account, @Lileixiangqinji, which translates as “Li Lei’s matchmaking stories”, and several angry middle-aged women confronted him about his “insane” requirements. “A woman who meets your requirements would want to marry a husband with a monthly salary of more than 20,000 yuan, a car and a house,” said one. To which the man replied: “Why would I look for a wife if I have all those? I wouldn’t need to marry anyone if that were the case.” It has transpired that what the 34-year-old man from the less-developed southwest Chinese province of Guizhou did was more of a performance than actual wife-seeking. He has been touring the country’s matchmaking corners and going on blind dates with different women for years in pursuit of a wife who appeared to be out of his league. His videos, which show clashes between genders and arguments about marriage values, have won him nearly a million followers on Douyin. He told Chuangkebang, a website that specialises in start-up companies, that he was faking his conditions. The man said his day job as a senior sales manager in Guizhou could earn him up to 30,000 yuan (US$4,300) a month, and the income from his Douyin videos exceeded that amount. He said he would never ask a real-life future wife to meet the conditions outlined in his videos, which he said he made “only for women to put themselves in men’s shoes”. Matchmaking corners have flourished across China in recent times. They attract mostly the parents of young people advertising the material conditions of their children in order to find a match “of equal status”. The phenomenon appears to be a desperate development in the face of slumping marriage rates. According to the China Statistics Yearbook 2022, the number of people getting married for the first time hit a record low of 11.6 million last year, down more than half on a peak of 23.9 million in 2013. While the man’s sarcastic battle against matchmaking culture has been slammed as “biased and superficial”, some social activists and artists have criticised the special corners in a more direct and impartial manner. In 2018, a British artist and teacher, Bill Aitchison, invited 10 young people to Shenzhen’s matchmaking corner, covered their eyes with a cloth, and let them speak with the advertising parents about their views on marriage and love. “I covered their eyes because the older generation often thinks young people are ‘blind’ and don’t know what they want. But, in fact, they know better who they want to marry,” Aitchison told the Chinese media outlet Yitiao.