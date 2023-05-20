The man laughed at the woman and said, “Why would anybody with the qualifications you asked for choose you?” Photo: SCMP composite
‘Just wake up’: woman, 32, in tears after man insults her ‘idealistic’ marriage demands at matchmaking park in China, attracting public sympathy

  • The man attacked the woman’s expectations for a potential partner as ‘unrealistic’ and made derogatory comments about her marriage value
  • Passers-by comforted the woman after she was driven to tears, and others told the man he had gone too far while the story angered many people online

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 20 May, 2023

