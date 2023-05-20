The man laughed at the woman and said, “Why would anybody with the qualifications you asked for choose you?” Photo: SCMP composite
‘Just wake up’: woman, 32, in tears after man insults her ‘idealistic’ marriage demands at matchmaking park in China, attracting public sympathy
- The man attacked the woman’s expectations for a potential partner as ‘unrealistic’ and made derogatory comments about her marriage value
- Passers-by comforted the woman after she was driven to tears, and others told the man he had gone too far while the story angered many people online
