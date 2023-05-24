The story became public knowledge after one of the women who was unsure how to deal with the executive’s request sought advice online with her post going viral. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Take turns to get pregnant’: Chinese firm staggers maternity leave to avoid ‘paralysing’ operation, triggers discourse
- The women are employed by a government institution and, by coincidence, were planning to have children around the same time
- China recorded 9.56 million births in 2022, the first time the figure has fallen below 10 million since 1950
The story became public knowledge after one of the women who was unsure how to deal with the executive’s request sought advice online with her post going viral. Photo: SCMP composite