A young Chinese woman who wants to do a master’s degree but whose father wants her to consider marriage and career prospects first has provoked a lively discussion on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Follow your heart’: Chinese man urges daughter, 25, to think marriage and career before embarking on master’s degree

  • Independent-minded woman is keen to pursue different experiences but her father takes a more traditional position
  • Social pressure to marry young persists in China but growing numbers of young women are seeking a different route to happiness

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 2:45pm, 28 May, 2023

