Two decades after her birth parents abandoned her when she was a month old, a woman in China has rejected their appeals for her to reunite with them. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘How much is conscience worth?’: Chinese woman rejects birth parents who gave her up and want her to ‘get along’ with brother she has never met
- Two decades after they abandoned her at a month old, Chinese woman faces constant pressure from birth parents for a reunion
- Now a mother herself, woman steadfastly refuses to return and pays heartfelt tribute to foster parents who raised her
Two decades after her birth parents abandoned her when she was a month old, a woman in China has rejected their appeals for her to reunite with them. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin