A woman in China has created her own “gender-equal” wedding ceremony by turning tradition on its head. On her May 21 nuptials in eastern China’s Zhejiang province, the 29-year-old bride, known by the pseudonym Liqiu, decided to do things differently. She cancelled traditional wedding rituals like the bride hiding her shoes for the groom to find and letting the groom carry her downstairs from her maiden home without her feet touching the floor. Such rituals traditionally confer a blessing that the newlyweds will have a baby soon and are common at Chinese weddings. Liqiu, who is 153cm tall, wore flats instead of high heels and walked to the stage together with her husband-to-be rather than being “given away” by her father. But they retained the custom of the groom picking up the bride from her home and taking her to the wedding venue. However, to even things up, Liqiu requested that she drive her new husband home after the ceremony. The bride also skipped a betrothal gift usually required from the groom’s family and which normally amounts to around 200,000 yuan (US$28,000) in Zhejiang province. Liqiu told Jiupai News on June 1 that she used to feel uneasy when attending weddings. For example, she said she often heard ceremony emcees announce that: “This is the most beautiful day of the bride’s life”, and could not help thinking: “Does this mean women begin withering and losing her value after this day?” As she began preparing for her own wedding, she was asked by her parents to prioritise the requirements of her husband-to-be. “Even though our families are of the same class, I was still treated as the ‘second sex’ in my marriage,” Liqiu said. This prompted her to plan her wedding around “gender equality” to show their parents, wedding planners and society the value of “beauty and equality” in marriage. She said they won understanding and respect from their parents, plus respect from some friends who were already married. Online observers applauded her efforts. One person said: “I hope all wedding ceremonies can be equal. People can weep, but that should be about the couple beginning a new chapter in life together, not a gender-divided performance.” This refers to the reaction of the bride’s family weeping for “marrying out” a daughter while the groom’s family smiles for “marrying in” and gaining a daughter-in-law. Liqiu said the ceremony was only the beginning of her efforts to realise a full gender-equal marriage. She will also discuss with her husband how to assign household chores and whose surname their children will adopt.