A gender imbalance created by China’s previous one-child policy has created a generation with far more men than women and caused bride prices to soar in recent years. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Our love is not worth US$53,000?’: man breaks up with girlfriend of 8 years after parents seek high bride price for ‘pretty’ daughter
- A video of the girlfriend having a public breakdown after receiving the news starts fresh debate on bride prices in China
- The man’s family had already put a deposit on a home for the couple and could not afford the price of almost double the average
