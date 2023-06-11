Social media in Taiwan has been fascinated by the story of a man who was ditched by his girlfriend after she claimed to have lost US$33,000 of their joint wedding savings by making “bad stock market investments”. Photo: SCMP composite
‘You only love money’: Taiwan man dumped by girlfriend after he questioned her losing US$33,000 joint savings by making ‘bad investments’
- Woman claims she lost the money on bad stock market investments then walks out when man quizzes her on details
- Social media observers suggest the bride-to-be had simply pocketed the cash and used her boyfriend’s anger as an excuse to leave
