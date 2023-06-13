China’s Hainan Airlines has been criticised for introducing new rules which could see “overweight” flight attendants grounded if they fail to meet specific height-to-weight targets. Photo: SCMP composite/WeChat/@Hainan Airlines
‘Not a beauty contest’: threat to ground ‘overweight’ flight attendants by Chinese airline sparks storm of online criticism
- Hainan Airlines hits online turbulence over introduction of new weight-to-height ratio rules for flight attendants
- Social media critics take aim at body-weight strictures which they say reinforce stereotypes and come from a bygone era
