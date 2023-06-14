A woman student at a top university in China has faced an avalanche of criticism after she wrongly accused a male migrant worker of secretly filming her on the subway. Photo: SCMP composite
A woman student at a top university in China has faced an avalanche of criticism after she wrongly accused a male migrant worker of secretly filming her on the subway. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Blatant cyberbullying’: top China school student faces fierce online backlash after falsely accusing man of ‘secretly’ filming her on subway

  • Millions across China engage with story about woman university student who wrongly accused migrant worker secretly filming her on subway
  • Following a blizzard of online condemnation and possible action by school, woman issues apology to worker

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:27pm, 14 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman student at a top university in China has faced an avalanche of criticism after she wrongly accused a male migrant worker of secretly filming her on the subway. Photo: SCMP composite
A woman student at a top university in China has faced an avalanche of criticism after she wrongly accused a male migrant worker of secretly filming her on the subway. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE