Although the video post was deleted, the topic has remained popular online with 200,000 comments made on Douyin at the time of writing. Photo: SCMP composite
‘You’ll become a nanny’: video of Chinese girls’ advice to woman not to marry deleted over fear of gender roles debate
- Woman shared video of conversation with two school girls in China advising her against marriage online
- When it started a gender roles debate on social media, surprising her, she deleted it, saying she did not want to cause division
