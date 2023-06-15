A Chinese trans-woman who complained that a flight attendant had treated her unfairly by not using her proper pronouns has faced criticism on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese trans-woman who complained that a flight attendant had treated her unfairly by not using her proper pronouns has faced criticism on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Attention-seeking’ Chinese trans woman who accused flight attendant of improper pronoun use gets online criticism, social media ban

  • Despite flight attendant offering sincere apologies, trans woman proceeds to make social media posts criticising airline and its staff
  • Online sleuths then uncover previous incident in which same non-gender reassigned woman used fake identity to enter a woman’s bathhouse

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 2:21pm, 15 Jun, 2023

