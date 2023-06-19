Video showing bridesmaids in China being tied to a lamp post before firecrackers are set off under their dresses in a wedding hazing prank has sparked outrage on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Something evil’: China wedding haze craze escalates as bridesmaids tied to lamp post and put in firecracker danger, sparking extreme prank fears
- Online anger as video emerges of bridesmaids being tied to lamp post before fireworks are set off beneath their flammable dresses
- Latest case of hazing in China takes wedding ‘tradition’ to dangerous new level amid fears such pranks are getting out of hand
Video showing bridesmaids in China being tied to a lamp post before firecrackers are set off under their dresses in a wedding hazing prank has sparked outrage on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite