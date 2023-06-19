Video showing bridesmaids in China being tied to a lamp post before firecrackers are set off under their dresses in a wedding hazing prank has sparked outrage on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Something evil’: China wedding haze craze escalates as bridesmaids tied to lamp post and put in firecracker danger, sparking extreme prank fears

  • Online anger as video emerges of bridesmaids being tied to lamp post before fireworks are set off beneath their flammable dresses
  • Latest case of hazing in China takes wedding ‘tradition’ to dangerous new level amid fears such pranks are getting out of hand

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:10pm, 19 Jun, 2023

