“Hubby, I am wrong,” the woman wrote on the smaller placard.

The woman spent hours in the blazing sun in a car park outside her ex-husband’s home. Photo: Baidu

On the large sign, she wrote: “All I want is to remarry and give our child an intact family. I will be here to wait for you to come downstairs to see me.”

Advertisement

Zhu said he stumbled upon the woman when passing by in the afternoon. Despite the blazing sun, the woman insisted on staying in the car park.

The woman repeatedly called her ex-husband’s name to attract his attention while raising the small sign. She then began kneeling and shouting to beg him to come down to the car park. She repeated the motions again and again without any response from her ex-husband.

“No matter what she did, her ex-husband didn’t show up,” Zhu told Star Video.

Zhu stayed at the scene for a while in an attempt to find out more about the situation. After asking a resident of the building, Zhu learned the woman had been waiting under the sun for more than six hours.

Advertisement