A woman in China has gone viral on mainland social media after she stood outside her ex-husband’s home for hours with placards begging him to take her back. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Hubby, I’m wrong’: repentant Chinese woman begs ex to take her back with placard messages outside his home, divides online opinion
- Woman spends hours outside home of ex-husband in blazing sun beseeching him to remarry and ‘complete their family’
- Despite her efforts, which also included repeatedly shouting his name, she received no reply
A woman in China has gone viral on mainland social media for begging her ex-husband to remarry her while holding a placard in front of his home for hours.
The unidentified woman from Shandong province in eastern China waited for her ex for more than six hours last Thursday to ask him for another chance.
According to Star Video, the reason for their divorce was not clear, but the woman felt regret.
In a viral clip filmed by a passerby, surnamed Zhu, the woman is shown standing in a car park and holding a small placard above her head while her lower body supports a large placard. She later knelt on the ground.
“Hubby, I am wrong,” the woman wrote on the smaller placard.
On the large sign, she wrote: “All I want is to remarry and give our child an intact family. I will be here to wait for you to come downstairs to see me.”
Zhu said he stumbled upon the woman when passing by in the afternoon. Despite the blazing sun, the woman insisted on staying in the car park.
The woman repeatedly called her ex-husband’s name to attract his attention while raising the small sign. She then began kneeling and shouting to beg him to come down to the car park. She repeated the motions again and again without any response from her ex-husband.
“No matter what she did, her ex-husband didn’t show up,” Zhu told Star Video.
Zhu stayed at the scene for a while in an attempt to find out more about the situation. After asking a resident of the building, Zhu learned the woman had been waiting under the sun for more than six hours.
“The woman regrets their divorce, and she wants to remarry her ex-husband,” the resident told Zhu.