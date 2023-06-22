A group of wealthy women from an urban village in China have formed their own dragon boat racing team and as a result are turning tradition on its head in the historically male-dominated sport. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
A group of wealthy women from an urban village in China have formed their own dragon boat racing team and as a result are turning tradition on its head in the historically male-dominated sport. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Gender & Diversity

‘Rich women’s dragon boat team’ from wealthy Chinese village rows against male tide in unique ‘phoenix boat’

  • Well-off residents ride feminist wave in special ‘phoenix boat’ designed to symbolise women in Chinese culture
  • Dragon boat racing has been seen as a male preserve, but societal changes are bucking tradition

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A group of wealthy women from an urban village in China have formed their own dragon boat racing team and as a result are turning tradition on its head in the historically male-dominated sport. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
A group of wealthy women from an urban village in China have formed their own dragon boat racing team and as a result are turning tradition on its head in the historically male-dominated sport. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
READ FULL ARTICLE