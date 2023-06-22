A group of wealthy women from an urban village in China have formed their own dragon boat racing team and as a result are turning tradition on its head in the historically male-dominated sport. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Rich women’s dragon boat team’ from wealthy Chinese village rows against male tide in unique ‘phoenix boat’
- Well-off residents ride feminist wave in special ‘phoenix boat’ designed to symbolise women in Chinese culture
- Dragon boat racing has been seen as a male preserve, but societal changes are bucking tradition
