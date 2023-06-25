A woman in China has won applause on mainland social media for fighting back against a man who accused a normally dressed young female subway passenger of being “scantily clad”. Star Video reported that the unidentified man in Shanghai criticised the young female passenger’s clothing and claimed it was too revealing to wear in public. On witnessing his rudeness, an older woman stood up and intervened. A viral video shows the young female passenger in a black dress and the older woman in a black T-shirt as as she defends the younger woman. “How is what someone else is wearing any of your business?” the older woman says, adding: “Do women have to wear clothes that abide by traditional virtues?” “There are people in the United States who wear bikinis on the street,” the woman goes on, raising her voice. The man replied: “That is in the United States, but this is China, OK?” “Shanghai is an international city, do you know that?” the woman responds. As the young female passenger and her companion, along with the other passengers on the train, look on, the man then launches another verbal attack, calling the older woman “ugly”. “What you said is truly ugly? You are the truly ugly one,” the older woman says in response. Although some passengers were trying to stop the man, he ignored them and pulled at the bag of the young woman’s companion. A scuffle then ensued until the the young woman got off the train at the next station and sought help from the police. The story has gone viral on Chinese media, with many people applauding the older woman and criticising the man’s inappropriate and outdated judgments. One person said: “I salute the bravery of this woman.” Another person wrote: “If I met such a man, I hope I would stand up to him like this brave woman.” “The man definitely has no right to lecture the woman about her style of dress,” another added. “Does he live in ancient times? We live in an era of freestyle dressing,” joked another commenter.