The public backlash to the court’s decision has been scathing with one person commenting online: “Is the judge losing her mind? She is destroying the woman’s life.” Photo: SCMP composite
Chasing a son: divorce bid of wife in China whose husband demands a boy after 6 daughters is rejected as court rules marriage has not failed

  • Woman flees marriage saying husband treats her like a baby machine and she is exhausted after already having six daughters
  • Court refuses to allow woman to divorce husband demanding she keep having kids because judge says she is not being a good mother

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 7:15pm, 27 Jun, 2023

