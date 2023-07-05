A Chinese mother has won widespread support online for celebrating her stepdaughter’s first menstruation with a loving letter and a cake while fighting period shaming. The 32-year-old woman, surnamed Luo, from eastern China’s Shandong province, wrote to her 13-year-old stepdaughter to encourage her to “face menstruation bravely” and posted a photo of the letter on the social media platform, Xiaohongshu, on June 28. Luo said her daughter told her nervously earlier that evening she just had her first period. After teaching her how to use a menstrual pad and putting her to bed, she wrote to her on an opened red envelope she found at hand. In the letter that moved tens of thousands of Xiaohongshu users, Luo wrote about menstruation: “It is normal to feel confused and even a bit embarrassed, but don’t be ashamed of it.” She further explained the significance of the milestone: “Having menstruation means that you are now physically able to be a mother” and “if you want to be with a boy in the future, I hope you make the decision discreetly, and make sure you won’t regret it for life.” Luo also gave her stepdaughter tips to stay comfortable during her period and, in closing, wrote: “Come to me any time. I will always be your most intimate friend.” She said the letter was to make up for her own regrets at never having had “intimate conversations” with her own mother, who she said was so “feudal” she would not even talk about menstruation while Luo was growing up. She added that she did not even know how she learned to use menstrual pads and was at first a bit clumsy when she taught her daughter how to use them. Luo said she did not know how to talk to her stepdaughter about menstruation face to face, so she wrote the letter instead. She also bought her a cake to celebrate her maturity. The loving relationship between the stepmother and daughter and Luo’s hope of removing period shame have won support from online observers. “I was scared when I had my first period. What you did means society has advanced,” said one observer. “I had my period very early. My mum blamed me, saying it would make me stop growing taller, and made me feel ashamed about menstruation for a long time. But in fact, it is not something to be ashamed of, and wouldn’t stop a person from growing,” another said. Chinese feminist and convenor of the not-for-profit organisation Guangzhou New Media Women Network, Li Sipan, told the Southern Metropolis Daily that women felt ashamed of menstruation because it was traditionally men who set the agenda for public discussions, including those on the topics of sex and gender. A lack of sex education in China also contributed to stigma and shame around menstruation. In recent years, more women in China have joined the battle against period shaming. Their actions include avoiding the use of black plastic bags when buying sanitary pads from convenience stores and not using euphemisms or cover-up words for “period” that have been widely used in advertisements, such as “big auntie”, “that thing” and “special days”.