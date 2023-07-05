Mainland social media has been shocked and outraged over the actions of a man in China who secretly laced the drink of his six weeks pregnant partner in a bid to induce the abortion of their baby. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo/@Qilu Evening News
‘Why pass on his genes?’: online shock in China as 6 weeks pregnant woman stays with boyfriend who secretly laced drink in bid to abort their baby
- Boyfriend laces drink with potentially lethal cocktail of medicines and gives it to girlfriend who was 6 weeks pregnant
- Success of pregnancy still hangs in balance as online observers condemn boyfriend, urge woman to leave him
Mainland social media has been shocked and outraged over the actions of a man in China who secretly laced the drink of his six weeks pregnant partner in a bid to induce the abortion of their baby. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo/@Qilu Evening News