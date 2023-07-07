A Tencent computer engineer has been detained in China for allegedly stealing the personal data of university students – including their ID photos – for a website ranking people on their physical attractiveness. Beijing police said on July 3 that a 25-year-old graduate of the Renmin University of China, surnamed Ma, was being held in criminal detention after being accused of illegally obtaining student data from the university. Social media posts linked to Ma suggested the attractiveness website had been active for at least three years. A university staff member told China Newsweek that the data of students enrolled between 2014 and 2020 had been affected and said the institution planned to sue over the theft. A current Tencent employee, who did not wish to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed to the Post that Ma is still listed as an employee. According to Tianmu News, Ma was working as an algorithm engineer at Tencent’s WeChat department when he was detained. On his now-deleted personal website, Ma said he started working at Tencent as a programmer after graduating with a Master’s degree in computer science in 2022, reported news site Sixth Tone. He also said he previously interned at ByteDance and Huawei. WeChat is the most popular instant messaging app in China, with 1.3 billion active monthly users, and in addition to storing account data, keeps sensitive financial information for its online payment services. Tencent had not responded to the Post’s questions at the time of writing. The scandal came to light after an unidentified person posted screenshots of the appearance rating website RUC IR FACE on the university’s internal student forum, causing anger among students. Students were shocked that the website not only scored female and male students using their stolen photo IDs but also published students’ private information, including names, student numbers and their hometowns. Online searches of the website’s name uncovered a Weibo account that said in a 2020 post they had “done the wrong thing that I have always wanted to do since sophomore year”, with a screenshot of the ratings website attached. The Weibo account owner had included his real name in his account details, and it was soon discovered that there were multiple social media accounts held by the male owner, surnamed Ma. According to Ma’s account on the Chinese question-and-answer website Zhihu, he graduated from the university’s computer science master’s programme and worked on developing the school’s outcome-based education system. Ma also said he was awarded a national scholarship and merit student honour at the university. The ranking website, which was up for three years, is similar in design and function to Facemash, the predecessor of Facebook that Mark Zuckerberg built in 2003 using the ID photos of Harvard students. Under Chinese law, Ma could face imprisonment of up to seven years. The case has renewed debate about the online exploitation of private data, with some criticising the university for failing to protect students’ personal information. In 2021, an artist, named Song Ta, triggered public furore after re-exhibiting a self-proclaimed artwork he did in 2013, in which he secretly filmed thousands of female students on a Chinese university campus and ranked them “from the prettiest to the ugliest”. The institution that exhibited the work, OCAT Shanghai, later apologised and removed the work.