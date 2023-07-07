Observers on mainland social media have been moved by an online video which captured tender moments of recognition between an albino girl, aged five and a 20 year-old blonde woman at a night market in China. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘All princesses have golden hair’: Chinese woman with dyed blonde hair bonds with albino girl delighting online observers who call them ‘angels’
- Young girl with skin pigment condition and blonde-haired woman share special moment at night market
- Video of interaction between 20-year-old and girl, 5, gets 300,000 likes on social media platform Douyin
