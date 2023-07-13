Lijiang is famed as a place for romance and appeared in romantic television shows which has deepened the impression of the city as a place to seek true love. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Unwanted male gazes’: women-only hotel in China protects vulnerable guests from love rats in city famed for ‘romantic encounters’
- Hotelier in a city famed for love opens women-only hotel to provide safe place away from pick-up artists and scams
- Move comes after a female guest had a ‘romantic encounter’ at one of her hotels with a male guest who turned out to be a con artist
Lijiang is famed as a place for romance and appeared in romantic television shows which has deepened the impression of the city as a place to seek true love. Photo: SCMP composite