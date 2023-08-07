The viral video of the supposed encounter was widely perceived to be authentic, with many people sharing similar experiences online. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
‘Shameless for traffic’: Chinese influencer detained for staging ‘sexual harassment’ restaurant incident, banned on social media
- Influencer shares video of stranger harassing her and friend in restaurant but all was not as first appeared
- Video immediately went viral on mainland social media, prompting many to share their own experiences in support
