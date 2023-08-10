The latest fake belly button fad in China is described as “the most successful invention of 2023” by one fan. Photo: SCMP composite/qq.com
Fake belly buttons all the rage in China as women seek ‘freedom to dress’ and boost confidence but some raise body image concerns
- Stick-on belly buttons that sit above person’s actual navel are latest fad in mainland China among women trying to make their legs look longer
- Cost of stickers is budget-friendly, with 32 stick-on navels available online for less than 60 US cents
